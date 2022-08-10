In Tuesday’s session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) marked $18.07 per share, up from $16.69 in the previous session. While Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 8.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PARR rose by 18.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.10 to $11.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 06, 2021, Goldman Upgraded Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) to Buy. A report published by Cowen on March 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PARR. JP Morgan also Upgraded PARR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2021. Goldman December 16, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PARR, as published in its report on December 16, 2020. Credit Suisse’s report from September 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $8 for PARR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PARR has an average volume of 874.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 6.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.60, showing growth from the present price of $18.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PARR has decreased by -0.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,601,924 shares of the stock, with a value of $102.92 million, following the sale of -18,468 additional shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in PARR during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,700,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 350,968 position in PARR. Chai Trust Co LLC sold an additional -6.92 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -67.39%, now holding 3.35 million shares worth $52.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nut Tree Capital Management LP decreased its PARR holdings by 0.00% and now holds 2.91 million PARR shares valued at $45.4 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. PARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.70% at present.