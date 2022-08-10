As of Tuesday, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s (NYSE:JELD) stock closed at $13.31, down from $14.41 the previous day. While JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has underperformed by -7.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JELD fell by -51.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.89 to $12.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.10% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, Stifel Downgraded JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) to Hold. A report published by Barclays on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for JELD. RBC Capital Mkts June 22, 2022d the rating to Underperform on June 22, 2022, and set its price target from $20 to $12. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for JELD, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from March 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $23 for JELD shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JELD is recording 1.15M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.58%, with a loss of -16.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JELD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) based in the USA. When comparing JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JELD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JELD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in JELD has decreased by -1.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,476,372 shares of the stock, with a value of $196.62 million, following the sale of -234,808 additional shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management, In made another increased to its shares in JELD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,516,895 additional shares for a total stake of worth $192.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,208,970.

During the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC added a 956,559 position in JELD. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 33483.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.41%, now holding 8.24 million shares worth $120.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, increased its JELD holdings by 5.09% and now holds 7.08 million JELD shares valued at $103.34 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period.