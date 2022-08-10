A share of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) closed at $17.47 per share on Tuesday, down from $19.34 day before. While Revance Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -9.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVNC fell by -37.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.00 to $11.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.29% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) to Equal Weight. A report published by Needham on October 15, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RVNC. Mizuho also rated RVNC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 11, 2020. Goldman March 23, 2020d the rating to Neutral on March 23, 2020, and set its price target from $32 to $15. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RVNC, as published in its report on December 02, 2019. Wells Fargo’s report from October 30, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $20 for RVNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -273.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RVNC is registering an average volume of 725.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.41%, with a gain of 3.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.78, showing growth from the present price of $17.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revance Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RVNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RVNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RVNC has decreased by -0.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,615,365 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.78 million, following the sale of -24,635 additional shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP made another increased to its shares in RVNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 46,323 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,415,689.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I subtracted a -141,960 position in RVNC. GIC Pte Ltd. purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.01%, now holding 4.18 million shares worth $57.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RVNC holdings by 1.56% and now holds 3.47 million RVNC shares valued at $47.97 million with the added 53466.0 shares during the period. RVNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.10% at present.