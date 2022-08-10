As of Tuesday, Fast Radius Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock closed at $0.72, up from $0.64 the previous day. While Fast Radius Inc. has overperformed by 12.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSRD fell by -92.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.01 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -83.55% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2022, Needham started tracking Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fast Radius Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FSRD is recording 658.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.13%, with a gain of 25.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fast Radius Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.63 million, following the purchase of 1,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its FSRD holdings by 311.04% and now holds 0.12 million FSRD shares valued at $73926.0 with the added 88795.0 shares during the period. FSRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.50% at present.