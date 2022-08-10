In the current trading session, Inspirato Incorporated’s (ISPO) stock is trading at the price of $3.88, a fall of -22.24% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -96.41% less than its 52-week high of $108.00 and -3.00% better than its 52-week low of $4.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.15% below the high and +1.98% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ISPO’s SMA-200 is $10.30.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 7.33. ISPO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 15.12, resulting in an 4.52 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.33 in simple terms.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO): Earnings History

If we examine Inspirato Incorporated’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.15, slashing the consensus of -$0.47. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.32, resulting in a 68.10% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.15 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.47. That was a difference of $0.32 and a surprise of 68.10%.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.44% of shares. A total of 40 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 63.44% of its stock and 65.70% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is KPCB XIV Associates, LLC holding total of 11.89 million shares that make 22.67% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 55.05 million.

The securities firm Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC holds 10.72 million shares of ISPO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 20.43%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 106.52 million.

An overview of Inspirato Incorporated’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) traded 217,525 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.79 and price change of -0.95. With the moving average of $4.89 and a price change of -2.22, about 285,414 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ISPO’s 100-day average volume is 917,205 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.78 and a price change of -5.64.