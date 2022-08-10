Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) marked $4.43 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $4.55. While Hyliion Holdings Corp. has underperformed by -2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYLN fell by -54.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.30 to $2.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 21, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) to Underweight. A report published by UBS on March 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated HYLN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2021. Barclays November 11, 2021d the rating to Equal Weight on November 11, 2021, and set its price target from $12 to $7. UBS October 11, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for HYLN, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from July 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for HYLN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.74M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HYLN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a gain of 4.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing decline from the present price of $4.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hyliion Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYLN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYLN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HYLN has decreased by -9.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,699,113 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.23 million, following the sale of -1,040,415 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HYLN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -105,057 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,248,522.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 2,481,276 position in HYLN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 18152.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.64%, now holding 2.82 million shares worth $9.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its HYLN holdings by 0.00% and now holds 2.36 million HYLN shares valued at $7.58 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. HYLN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.50% at present.