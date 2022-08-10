A share of Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) closed at $1.84 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.70 day before. While Applied UV Inc. has overperformed by 8.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUVI fell by -77.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.20 to $0.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.06% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Applied UV Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AUVI is registering an average volume of 5.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.22%, with a gain of 12.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.80, showing growth from the present price of $1.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied UV Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AUVI has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 145,159 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.33 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Securities America Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AUVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 74.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 32,440 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 75,804.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 57,384 position in AUVI. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 29111.0 shares worth $66082.0. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AUVI holdings by 87.34% and now holds 14961.0 AUVI shares valued at $33961.0 with the added 6975.0 shares during the period. AUVI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.20% at present.