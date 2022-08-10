The share price of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) rose to $3.68 per share on Tuesday from $3.13. While SilverSun Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 17.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSNT fell by -54.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.60 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.74% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SSNT is recording an average volume of 36.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.30%, with a gain of 27.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze SilverSun Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SSNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SSNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bard Associates, Inc.’s position in SSNT has increased by 0.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 217,263 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.59 million, following the purchase of 2,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SSNT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 10,020 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 144,330.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in SSNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP sold an additional 37000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.07%, now holding 57700.0 shares worth $0.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. increased its SSNT holdings by 2.85% and now holds 33942.0 SSNT shares valued at $91983.0 with the added 942.0 shares during the period. SSNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.40% at present.