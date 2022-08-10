As of Tuesday, Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRTX) stock closed at $228.45, down from $241.19 the previous day. While Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -5.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRTX rose by 98.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $245.00 to $92.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 89.02% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Berenberg on March 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KRTX. Wedbush also reiterated KRTX shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $176 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 24, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $162. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KRTX, as published in its report on August 30, 2021. Jefferies’s report from July 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $158 for KRTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)

One of the most important indicators of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 29.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KRTX is recording 374.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.12%, with a gain of 84.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $178.25, showing decline from the present price of $228.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in KRTX has increased by 0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,559,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $576.77 million, following the purchase of 5,175 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KRTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.97%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 155,868 additional shares for a total stake of worth $267.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,111,234.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 38,287 position in KRTX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 6383.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.45%, now holding 1.43 million shares worth $180.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its KRTX holdings by 22.30% and now holds 1.03 million KRTX shares valued at $129.86 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period.