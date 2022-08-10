The share price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) fell to $36.25 per share on Tuesday from $38.78. While Zillow Group Inc. has underperformed by -6.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, Z fell by -64.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.05 to $28.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.17% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) recommending Buy. A report published by Standpoint Research on August 03, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for Z. Needham also Upgraded Z shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 08, 2020. Standpoint Research July 16, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for Z, as published in its report on July 16, 2019. Standpoint Research’s report from November 26, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $48 for Z shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 249.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and Z is recording an average volume of 4.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.43%, with a loss of -0.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.15, showing growth from the present price of $36.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether Z is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in Z shares?

The recent increase in stakes in Z appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Caledonia’s position in Z has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 36,394,056 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.16 billion, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in Z during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,842,814 additional shares for a total stake of worth $740.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,327,202.

During the first quarter, Independent Franchise Partners LL added a 831,894 position in Z. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.57%, now holding 6.58 million shares worth $208.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its Z holdings by 66.67% and now holds 5.0 million Z shares valued at $158.75 million with the added 2.0 million shares during the period. Z shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.75% at present.