As of Tuesday, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s (NYSE:BBWI) stock closed at $36.04, down from $38.32 the previous day. While Bath & Body Works Inc. has underperformed by -5.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBWI fell by -41.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.00 to $25.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.40% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) recommending Strong Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for BBWI. Piper Sandler also rated BBWI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2022. JP Morgan June 29, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 29, 2022, and set its price target from $63 to $30. Cowen May 02, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for BBWI, as published in its report on May 02, 2022. MKM Partners’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $91 for BBWI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Investors in Bath & Body Works Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bath & Body Works Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BBWI is recording 5.91M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.02%, with a loss of -2.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.32, showing growth from the present price of $36.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bath & Body Works Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Retail market is dominated by Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) based in the USA. When comparing Bath & Body Works Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 99.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBWI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBWI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BBWI has decreased by -1.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,081,889 shares of the stock, with a value of $729.04 million, following the sale of -345,008 additional shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in BBWI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,078,555 additional shares for a total stake of worth $598.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,221,713.

During the first quarter, Egerton Capital subtracted a -45,530 position in BBWI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.44 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.53%, now holding 11.96 million shares worth $321.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its BBWI holdings by -3.50% and now holds 10.78 million BBWI shares valued at $290.28 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period.