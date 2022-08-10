In Tuesday’s session, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) marked $44.76 per share, up from $43.31 in the previous session. While Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXSM rose by 63.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.49 to $19.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.59% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Berenberg on June 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AXSM. Jefferies also rated AXSM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $129 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2021. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on December 16, 2020, and assigned a price target of $120. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for AXSM, as published in its report on September 29, 2020. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $102 for AXSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -389.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AXSM has an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.34%, with a gain of 20.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.38, showing growth from the present price of $44.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXSM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXSM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AXSM has increased by 0.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,626,322 shares of the stock, with a value of $100.59 million, following the purchase of 14,490 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AXSM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -18,627 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,889,068.

During the first quarter, RTW Investments LP subtracted a 0 position in AXSM. Alethea Capital Management LLC sold an additional 80770.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.19%, now holding 1.04 million shares worth $39.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its AXSM holdings by 402.44% and now holds 0.94 million AXSM shares valued at $36.1 million with the added 0.75 million shares during the period. AXSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.40% at present.