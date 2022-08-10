Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) marked $0.84 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.89. While Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -5.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LIXT fell by -66.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.95 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.44% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

In order to gain a clear picture of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -369.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 165.15K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LIXT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.62%, with a gain of 9.85% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LIXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LIXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Almanack Investment Partners LLC’s position in LIXT has decreased by -4.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 744,084 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.55 million, following the sale of -35,000 additional shares during the last quarter. SMP Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in LIXT during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 166,667.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 6,750 position in LIXT. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 71054.0 shares worth $52935.0. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its LIXT holdings by 0.77% and now holds 40973.0 LIXT shares valued at $30525.0 with the added 315.0 shares during the period. LIXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.30% at present.