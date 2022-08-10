The share price of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) fell to $0.91 per share on Tuesday from $0.95. While Meta Materials Inc. has underperformed by -3.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MMAT fell by -74.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.55 to $0.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.09% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 400.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Meta Materials Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MMAT is recording an average volume of 6.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a gain of 2.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MMAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Meta Materials Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MMAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MMAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in MMAT has increased by 37.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,112,960 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.84 million, following the purchase of 6,528,198 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MMAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -180,925 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,506,436.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 325,332 position in MMAT. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 1.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 64.23%, now holding 3.63 million shares worth $3.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its MMAT holdings by -7.81% and now holds 3.52 million MMAT shares valued at $3.63 million with the lessened -0.3 million shares during the period. MMAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.70% at present.