D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) marked $1.07 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $1.13. While D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has underperformed by -5.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEPS fell by -91.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.09 to $0.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.02% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) to Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on August 04, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HEPS. Morgan Stanley also rated HEPS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on July 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16.40. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HEPS, as published in its report on July 27, 2021.

Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 822.85K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HEPS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.44%, with a gain of 11.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.47, showing growth from the present price of $1.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HEPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HEPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HEPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in HEPS has decreased by -14.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,159,295 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.82 million, following the sale of -2,821,777 additional shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP made another decreased to its shares in HEPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -204,840 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,351,348.

During the first quarter, Must Asset Management Inc. subtracted a -524,805 position in HEPS. Hosking Partners LLP sold an additional -1.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.74%, now holding 6.24 million shares worth $3.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital International, Inc. increased its HEPS holdings by 18.70% and now holds 3.37 million HEPS shares valued at $2.05 million with the added 0.53 million shares during the period. HEPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.15% at present.