Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) closed Tuesday at $1.44 per share, down from $1.48 a day earlier. While Compugen Ltd. has underperformed by -2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEN fell by -78.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.48 to $1.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) to Hold. Stifel also rated CGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2020. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGEN, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from March 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Compugen Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CGEN is recording an average volume of 884.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.47%, with a loss of -10.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.62, showing growth from the present price of $1.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in CGEN has increased by 5.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,781,621 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.95 million, following the purchase of 552,817 additional shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas, made another decreased to its shares in CGEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -501,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,363,945.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,128 position in CGEN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 8305.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.44%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $3.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L decreased its CGEN holdings by 0.00% and now holds 1.29 million CGEN shares valued at $2.39 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. CGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.50% at present.