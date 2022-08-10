NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) closed Tuesday at $19.17 per share, down from $20.17 a day earlier. While NIO Inc. has underperformed by -4.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIO fell by -57.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.38 to $11.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.93% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) to Buy. A report published by UBS on April 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NIO. China Renaissance also rated NIO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32.40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 24, 2022. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NIO, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Macquarie’s report from January 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $37.70 for NIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NIO Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NIO is recording an average volume of 61.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a loss of -5.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.31, showing growth from the present price of $19.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NIO Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in NIO has decreased by -0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 88,750,621 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.93 billion, following the sale of -107,744 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in NIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -381,804 additional shares for a total stake of worth $862.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 39,711,343.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,192,739 position in NIO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -6.08 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.48%, now holding 26.81 million shares worth $582.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its NIO holdings by 5.09% and now holds 24.38 million NIO shares valued at $529.62 million with the added 1.18 million shares during the period. NIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.80% at present.