First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) marked $109.01 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $106.74. While First Solar Inc. has overperformed by 2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSLR rose by 15.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.12 to $59.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.08% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) to Overweight. A report published by Guggenheim on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FSLR. Barclays also rated FSLR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $89 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 05, 2022. BofA Securities August 01, 2022d the rating to Neutral on August 01, 2022, and set its price target from $63 to $104.50. Oppenheimer July 29, 2022d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for FSLR, as published in its report on July 29, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from May 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $90 for FSLR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of First Solar Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.92M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FSLR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.75%, with a gain of 9.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.92, showing decline from the present price of $109.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Solar Inc. Shares?

The USA based company First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is one of the biggest names in Solar. When comparing First Solar Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 61.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FSLR has increased by 0.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,921,198 shares of the stock, with a value of $675.93 million, following the purchase of 95,859 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FSLR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 78,587 additional shares for a total stake of worth $616.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,048,072.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 60,266 position in FSLR. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -5.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -64.38%, now holding 2.91 million shares worth $198.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its FSLR holdings by -5.76% and now holds 2.73 million FSLR shares valued at $185.95 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. FSLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.40% at present.