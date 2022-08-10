Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) marked $35.08 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $37.39. While Bumble Inc. has underperformed by -6.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BMBL fell by -27.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.05 to $15.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.26% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for BMBL. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded BMBL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2022. Goldman January 13, 2022d the rating to Buy on January 13, 2022, and set its price target from $57 to $54. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BMBL, as published in its report on January 13, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from December 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for BMBL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bumble Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.80M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BMBL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.65%, with a loss of -2.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.74, showing decline from the present price of $35.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BMBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bumble Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BMBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BMBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Investment Management, I’s position in BMBL has increased by 50.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,713,426 shares of the stock, with a value of $273.43 million, following the purchase of 3,277,793 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in BMBL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 80.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,478,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $219.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,802,691.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 77,387 position in BMBL. Blackstone Alternative Solutions sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 4.2 million shares worth $118.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its BMBL holdings by 8.87% and now holds 3.78 million BMBL shares valued at $106.43 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. BMBL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.