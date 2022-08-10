Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) marked $18.98 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $19.20. While Coupang Inc. has underperformed by -1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPNG fell by -51.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.86 to $8.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2022, Macquarie started tracking Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) recommending Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on July 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CPNG. Morgan Stanley also rated CPNG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. Citigroup May 12, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $29 to $15. JP Morgan May 06, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CPNG, as published in its report on May 06, 2022. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Coupang Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CPNG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a gain of 3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.80, showing growth from the present price of $18.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coupang Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in CPNG has increased by 70.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 110,367,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.41 billion, following the purchase of 45,751,780 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another increased to its shares in CPNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 49.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 34,909,382 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.34 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 104,878,411.

During the first quarter, Maverick Capital Ltd. subtracted a -8,458,466 position in CPNG. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional 92487.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.13%, now holding 69.8 million shares worth $889.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its CPNG holdings by 9.36% and now holds 42.03 million CPNG shares valued at $535.86 million with the added 3.6 million shares during the period. CPNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.70% at present.