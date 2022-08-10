The share price of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) rose to $50.38 per share on Tuesday from $48.65. While Alcoa Corporation has overperformed by 3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AA rose by 24.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.09 to $36.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.55% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on April 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AA. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded AA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 24, 2022. Deutsche Bank January 11, 2022d the rating to Hold on January 11, 2022, and set its price target from $60 to $65. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AA, as published in its report on November 17, 2021. Jefferies’s report from November 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for AA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AA’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alcoa Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AA is recording an average volume of 6.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a gain of 4.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.37, showing growth from the present price of $50.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alcoa Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Aluminum sector, Alcoa Corporation (AA) is based in the USA. When comparing Alcoa Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 81.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AA has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,864,659 shares of the stock, with a value of $814.27 million, following the purchase of 820 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -109,820 additional shares for a total stake of worth $666.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,630,449.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 7,130,281 position in AA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.59%, now holding 6.74 million shares worth $307.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AA holdings by -21.37% and now holds 4.89 million AA shares valued at $223.07 million with the lessened -1.33 million shares during the period. AA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.20% at present.