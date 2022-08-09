In Monday’s session, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) marked $1.51 per share, up from $1.40 in the previous session. While XL Fleet Corp. has overperformed by 7.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XL fell by -78.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.45 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.63% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on July 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XL. Canaccord Genuity also rated XL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 29, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on January 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30.

Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 585.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

XL Fleet Corp.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 28.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XL has an average volume of 1.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.67%, with a gain of 20.80% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze XL Fleet Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in XL has decreased by -25.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,050,943 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.11 million, following the sale of -2,409,551 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in XL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 106.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,508,550 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,792,545.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I subtracted a -686,954 position in XL. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 59831.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.75%, now holding 1.66 million shares worth $1.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its XL holdings by 43.67% and now holds 1.6 million XL shares valued at $1.84 million with the added 0.49 million shares during the period. XL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.20% at present.