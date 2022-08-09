Currently, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) stock is trading at $15.36, marking a fall of -5.82% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -49.49% below its 52-week high of $30.41 and 30.95% above its 52-week low of $11.73. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.65% below the high and +11.69% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, OLPX’s SMA-200 is $19.27.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 15.30. OLPX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 17.92, resulting in an 71.13 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.73 in simple terms.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX): Earnings History

If we examine Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.13, slashing the consensus of $0.11. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 18.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.11. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 18.20%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.30% of shares. A total of 249 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 102.07% of its stock and 102.37% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Advent International Corporation holding total of 499.47 million shares that make 76.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7.81 billion.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 12.63 million shares of OLPX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.95%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 197.43 million.

An overview of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) traded 1,961,345 shares per day, with a moving average of $16.68 and price change of +1.02. With the moving average of $15.72 and a price change of -0.20, about 1,896,506 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, OLPX’s 100-day average volume is 2,146,806 shares, alongside a moving average of $15.30 and a price change of +0.15.