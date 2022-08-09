A share of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) closed at $0.40 per share on Monday, up from $0.36 day before. While Top Ships Inc. has overperformed by 8.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOPS fell by -69.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.65 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.15% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on April 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOPS.

Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TOPS is registering an average volume of 598.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.13%, with a gain of 19.85% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Top Ships Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.71% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cetera Advisors LLC’s position in TOPS has increased by 7.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 102,557 shares of the stock, with a value of $38869.0, following the purchase of 7,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another decreased to its shares in TOPS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -64.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -88,185 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18310.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 48,311.

During the first quarter, Two Sigma Securities LLC added a 7,358 position in TOPS. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 40167.0 shares worth $15223.0. At the end of the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC decreased its TOPS holdings by -6.28% and now holds 31677.0 TOPS shares valued at $12006.0 with the lessened 2124.0 shares during the period. TOPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.71% at present.