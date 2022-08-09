The share price of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) rose to $0.41 per share on Monday from $0.38. While Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has overperformed by 7.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGTC fell by -88.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.82 to $0.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.29% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on March 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AGTC. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated AGTC shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 02, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AGTC, as published in its report on June 23, 2020. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

To gain a thorough understanding of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AGTC is recording an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a gain of 12.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,359,199 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.82 million, following the purchase of 2,359,199 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AGTC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 256,614 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,967,596.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 115,161 position in AGTC. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.00%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $1.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AGTC holdings by 1.13% and now holds 1.11 million AGTC shares valued at $0.85 million with the added 12375.0 shares during the period. AGTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.10% at present.