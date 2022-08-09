A share of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) closed at $7.00 per share on Monday, up from $6.49 day before. While Zymeworks Inc. has overperformed by 7.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYME fell by -80.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.19 to $4.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.44% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) to Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ZYME. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ZYME, as published in its report on October 07, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from March 31, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for ZYME shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 200.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zymeworks Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZYME is registering an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.21%, with a gain of 17.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.25, showing growth from the present price of $7.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zymeworks Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZYME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZYME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in ZYME has increased by 360.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,760,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.53 million, following the purchase of 4,509,803 additional shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ZYME during the first quarter, upping its stake by 90.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,561,065 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,380,200.

During the first quarter, Perceptive Advisors LLC added a 1,645,770 position in ZYME. Credit Suisse Asset Management purchased an additional 10864.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.44%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $13.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Woodline Partners LP increased its ZYME holdings by 76.10% and now holds 2.22 million ZYME shares valued at $11.75 million with the added 0.96 million shares during the period. ZYME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.20% at present.