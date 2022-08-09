Currently, Nuvei Corporation’s (NVEI) stock is trading at $32.81, marking a fall of -21.99% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -76.60% below its 52-week high of $140.23 and 12.71% above its 52-week low of $29.11. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.49% below the high and +14.32% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NVEI’s SMA-200 is $62.11.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 7.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 21.79. NVEI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.46, resulting in an 8.09 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.57 in simple terms.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI): Earnings History

If we examine Nuvei Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, slashing the consensus of $0.41. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 12.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.46 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.41. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 12.20%.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Nuvei Corporation (NVEI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.38% of shares. A total of 289 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 75.22% of its stock and 83.94% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors holding total of 7.27 million shares that make 11.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 548.05 million.

The securities firm Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.67 million shares of NVEI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.16%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 352.22 million.

An overview of Nuvei Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) traded 380,166 shares per day, with a moving average of $34.67 and price change of +2.17. With the moving average of $38.65 and a price change of -17.61, about 375,890 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NVEI’s 100-day average volume is 344,977 shares, alongside a moving average of $49.56 and a price change of -30.20.