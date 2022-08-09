As of Monday, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock closed at $1.63, up from $1.32 the previous day. While Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has overperformed by 23.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTB fell by -92.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.27 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.32% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) recommending Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 13, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CNTB. Jefferies also rated CNTB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CNTB is recording 344.92K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.88%, with a gain of 93.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.12, showing growth from the present price of $1.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNTB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNTB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in CNTB has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,991,003 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.08 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CNTB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -31.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,022,375 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,266,445.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC subtracted a 0 position in CNTB. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC purchased an additional 1.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 275.68%, now holding 1.6 million shares worth $1.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its CNTB holdings by 15.00% and now holds 1.44 million CNTB shares valued at $1.25 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. CNTB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.63% at present.