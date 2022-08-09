In Monday’s session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) marked $30.10 per share, up from $30.06 in the previous session. While PBF Energy Inc. has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBF rose by 222.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.12 to $7.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.69% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on May 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PBF. Wells Fargo also Upgraded PBF shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2022. BofA Securities March 08, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 08, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $25. Piper Sandler January 25, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for PBF, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for PBF shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PBF Energy Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 64.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PBF has an average volume of 3.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.84%, with a loss of -7.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.91, showing growth from the present price of $30.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Energy Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing giant PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing PBF Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2412.90%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PBF has decreased by -0.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,943,365 shares of the stock, with a value of $433.66 million, following the sale of -15,273 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PBF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,076,992 additional shares for a total stake of worth $350.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,092,203.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,293,525 position in PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.75%, now holding 5.5 million shares worth $159.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Assenagon Asset Management SA increased its PBF holdings by 195.27% and now holds 2.76 million PBF shares valued at $79.99 million with the added 1.82 million shares during the period. PBF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.00% at present.