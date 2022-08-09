A share of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) closed at $0.59 per share on Monday, down from $0.62 day before. While Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has underperformed by -4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD fell by -80.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.18 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.34% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on June 28, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MNMD.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MNMD is registering an average volume of 2.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.37%, with a loss of -10.60% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. State Street Global Advisors Ltd.’s position in MNMD has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 155,792 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.0, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter.

MNMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.56% at present.