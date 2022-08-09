Currently, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) stock is trading at $5.86, marking a gain of 0.43% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -51.81% below its 52-week high of $12.15 and 58.21% above its 52-week low of $3.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.21% below the high and +35.48% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PL’s SMA-200 is $6.28.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 11.14. PL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.44, resulting in an 3.21 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Planet Labs PBC (PL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.83 in simple terms.

Planet Labs PBC (PL): Earnings History

If we examine Planet Labs PBC’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 4/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17, beating the consensus of -$0.15. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -13.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 4/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.17 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.15. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -13.30%.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Planet Labs PBC (PL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.53% of shares. A total of 169 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 32.40% of its stock and 37.91% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holding total of 7.8 million shares that make 3.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 39.62 million.

The securities firm Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds 7.24 million shares of PL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.92%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 31.34 million.

An overview of Planet Labs PBC’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Planet Labs PBC (PL) traded 1,573,461 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.23 and price change of +1.36. With the moving average of $5.16 and a price change of -0.09, about 3,181,665 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PL’s 100-day average volume is 2,703,241 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.16 and a price change of +0.79.