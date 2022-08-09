The share price of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) rose to $10.23 per share on Monday from $10.21. While NeoGenomics Inc. has overperformed by 0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEO fell by -78.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.74 to $6.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.71% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on March 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NEO. BofA Securities also Downgraded NEO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 29, 2022. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on January 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $40. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NEO, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of NeoGenomics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NEO is recording an average volume of 1.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a gain of 0.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NeoGenomics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NEO has increased by 1.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,883,330 shares of the stock, with a value of $145.75 million, following the purchase of 183,831 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NEO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.05%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 131,211 additional shares for a total stake of worth $103.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,662,445.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,004,641 position in NEO. Brown Advisory LLC purchased an additional 0.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.66%, now holding 5.57 million shares worth $45.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP decreased its NEO holdings by -34.19% and now holds 5.09 million NEO shares valued at $41.47 million with the lessened -2.64 million shares during the period. NEO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.30% at present.