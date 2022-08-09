TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) marked $0.91 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.94. While TMC the metals company Inc. has underperformed by -3.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMC fell by -90.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.39 to $0.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.11% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2021, Wedbush started tracking TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TMC.

Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

In order to gain a clear picture of TMC the metals company Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TMC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.52%, with a loss of -0.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TMC the metals company Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TMC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TMC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,784,060 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.84 million, following the purchase of 1,784,060 additional shares during the last quarter. Storebrand Asset Management AS made another decreased to its shares in TMC during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,480,000.

During the first quarter, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. added a 1,182,600 position in TMC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 92.13%, now holding 0.75 million shares worth $0.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its TMC holdings by 75.91% and now holds 0.71 million TMC shares valued at $0.74 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. TMC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.70% at present.