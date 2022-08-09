In the current trading session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) stock is trading at the price of $56.50, a fall of -4.54% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -28.92% less than its 52-week high of $79.49 and 53.49% better than its 52-week low of $36.81. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.91% below the high and +39.22% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 4.54.

How does GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 11 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.73 in simple terms.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS): Earnings History

If we examine GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, slashing the consensus of $0.23. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.19, resulting in a 82.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.23. That was a difference of $0.19 and a surprise of 82.60%.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 262 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 100.43% of its stock and 100.43% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 22.45 million shares that make 4.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.4 billion.

The securities firm Matrix Capital Management holds 9.18 million shares of GFS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.73%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 572.9 million.

An overview of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) traded 2,551,025 shares per day, with a moving average of $49.61 and price change of +15.07. With the moving average of $48.88 and a price change of -2.94, about 2,338,368 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GFS’s 100-day average volume is 2,411,631 shares, alongside a moving average of $53.60 and a price change of -13.71.