In Monday’s session, Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) marked $5.50 per share, up from $4.76 in the previous session. While Solo Brands Inc. has overperformed by 15.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On January 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) to Buy. A report published by William Blair on November 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for DTC. Piper Sandler also rated DTC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on November 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DTC, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for DTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Solo Brands Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DTC has an average volume of 628.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.06%, with a gain of 9.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solo Brands Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis’s position in DTC has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,882,881 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.94 million, following the sale of -1 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DTC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 167,806 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,405,527.

During the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag added a 517,370 position in DTC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 2263.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.21%, now holding 1.1 million shares worth $4.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its DTC holdings by 1.03% and now holds 0.95 million DTC shares valued at $3.84 million with the added 9591.0 shares during the period.