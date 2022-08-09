A share of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) closed at $5.47 per share on Monday, up from $5.18 day before. While Ranpak Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 5.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACK fell by -80.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.97 to $4.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.41% in the last 200 days.

On August 24, 2021, Goldman started tracking Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) recommending Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on August 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PACK. Berenberg also rated PACK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2021.

Analysis of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PACK is registering an average volume of 939.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.32%, with a gain of 11.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ranpak Holdings Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PACK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PACK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JS Capital Management LLC’s position in PACK has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,530,897 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.72 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in PACK during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,630,292.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 725,721 position in PACK. Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchased an additional 0.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 26.33%, now holding 3.4 million shares worth $23.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PACK holdings by 6.46% and now holds 3.17 million PACK shares valued at $22.21 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. PACK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.50% at present.