As of Monday, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock closed at $2.80, down from $3.09 the previous day. While Leafly Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -9.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFLY fell by -71.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.58 to $3.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.38% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, Cowen started tracking Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on May 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for LFLY.

Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Leafly Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LFLY is recording 296.58K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 23.39%, with a loss of -51.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leafly Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tenor Capital Management Co. LP’s position in LFLY has increased by 106.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,400,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.8 million, following the purchase of 1,235,691 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,283,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,283,700.

During the first quarter, Linden Advisors LP added a 60,000 position in LFLY. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC sold an additional 43509.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.21%, now holding 0.56 million shares worth $2.52 million. LFLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.00% at present.