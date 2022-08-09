Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) marked $5.34 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $4.69. While Rent the Runway Inc. has overperformed by 13.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for RENT. Raymond James also rated RENT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on March 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13.

Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Rent the Runway Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 214.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.12M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RENT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.34%, with a gain of 16.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.60, showing growth from the present price of $5.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RENT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rent the Runway Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RENT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RENT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RENT has increased by 0.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,373,939 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.57 million, following the purchase of 33,705 additional shares during the last quarter. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in RENT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -103,527 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,034,389.

During the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. added a 10,476 position in RENT. Ares Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 3.39 million shares worth $10.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its RENT holdings by -0.52% and now holds 1.61 million RENT shares valued at $4.93 million with the lessened 8451.0 shares during the period. RENT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.90% at present.