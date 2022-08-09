Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) marked $1.35 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $1.17. While Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 15.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYCC fell by -73.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.10 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.61% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) recommending Outperform. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 16, 2015, and assigned a price target of $5. Roth Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CYCC, as published in its report on February 04, 2010. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

In order to gain a clear picture of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 774.74K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CYCC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.72%, with a gain of 19.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s position in CYCC has increased by 59.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 514,780 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.56 million, following the purchase of 192,407 additional shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in CYCC during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 508,322.

During the first quarter, Sio Capital Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in CYCC. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 0.4 million shares worth $0.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CYCC holdings by 0.00% and now holds 0.32 million CYCC shares valued at $0.35 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. CYCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.50% at present.