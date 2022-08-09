Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) closed Monday at $6.49 per share, up from $6.39 a day earlier. While Harsco Corporation has overperformed by 1.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSC fell by -65.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.90 to $4.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.34% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) recommending Market Perform. A report published by DA Davidson on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HSC. Barrington Research resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for HSC, as published in its report on May 05, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Harsco Corporation (HSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Harsco Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HSC is recording an average volume of 796.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.95%, with a gain of 35.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.20, showing growth from the present price of $6.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harsco Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HSC has decreased by -2.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,590,792 shares of the stock, with a value of $82.41 million, following the sale of -268,957 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HSC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 130,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,442,623.

During the first quarter, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau added a 1,906,892 position in HSC. Cooper Creek Partners Management purchased an additional 2.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 234.88%, now holding 3.02 million shares worth $21.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HSC holdings by 3.65% and now holds 2.85 million HSC shares valued at $20.23 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period.