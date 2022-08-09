In Monday’s session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) marked $3.74 per share, down from $3.81 in the previous session. While Grab Holdings Limited has underperformed by -1.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRAB fell by -65.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.15 to $2.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.06% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on July 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for GRAB. Deutsche Bank also rated GRAB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. China Renaissance Initiated an Buy rating on June 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4.20. Bernstein May 31, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for GRAB, as published in its report on May 31, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.60 for GRAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 192.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Grab Holdings Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GRAB has an average volume of 29.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.47%, with a gain of 29.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grab Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRAB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRAB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GRAB has increased by 132.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 210,383,948 shares of the stock, with a value of $532.27 million, following the purchase of 119,907,412 additional shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana made another increased to its shares in GRAB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 59,283 additional shares for a total stake of worth $362.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 143,231,037.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 36,542,740 position in GRAB. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem purchased an additional 38.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.94%, now holding 107.25 million shares worth $271.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Altimeter Capital Management LP decreased its GRAB holdings by -31.67% and now holds 51.26 million GRAB shares valued at $129.69 million with the lessened -23.76 million shares during the period. GRAB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.40% at present.