Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) closed Monday at $0.42 per share, up from $0.38 a day earlier. While Esports Entertainment Group Inc. has overperformed by 10.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GMBL fell by -95.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.61 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.07% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 27, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GMBL. The Benchmark Company also rated GMBL shares as ‘Speculative Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 29, 2021. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GMBL, as published in its report on March 25, 2021.

Analysis of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 190.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -214.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GMBL is recording an average volume of 506.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.86%, with a gain of 9.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.62, showing growth from the present price of $0.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GMBL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Esports Entertainment Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GMBL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GMBL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in GMBL has increased by 458.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,205,260 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.49 million, following the purchase of 989,507 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 535,044 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 535,044.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GMBL holdings by 32.85% and now holds 0.3 million GMBL shares valued at $0.12 million with the added 73786.0 shares during the period. GMBL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.40% at present.