Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) closed Monday at $42.58 per share, up from $40.05 a day earlier. While Fiverr International Ltd. has overperformed by 6.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FVRR fell by -74.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $210.55 to $29.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.92% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FVRR. Goldman also rated FVRR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts October 21, 2021d the rating to Sector Perform on October 21, 2021, and set its price target from $200 to $195. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FVRR, as published in its report on May 27, 2021. Needham’s report from April 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $260 for FVRR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fiverr International Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FVRR is recording an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.25%, with a gain of 31.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.56, showing growth from the present price of $42.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FVRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fiverr International Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FVRR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FVRR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s position in FVRR has increased by 20.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,558,539 shares of the stock, with a value of $87.99 million, following the purchase of 436,414 additional shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in FVRR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 39.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 667,586 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,374,540.

During the first quarter, Sands Capital Management LLC added a 49,107 position in FVRR. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC sold an additional 62745.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.83%, now holding 1.24 million shares worth $42.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FVRR holdings by 8.95% and now holds 0.94 million FVRR shares valued at $32.43 million with the added 77453.0 shares during the period. FVRR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.70% at present.