A share of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) closed at $9.36 per share on Monday, up from $8.53 day before. While Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 9.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPS fell by -58.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.06 to $3.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.76% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) to Hold. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CPS. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CPS, as published in its report on September 26, 2019. Goldman’s report from June 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $36 for CPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CPS is registering an average volume of 575.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.74%, with a gain of 122.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Thrivent Asset Management LLC’s position in CPS has increased by 53.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,219,089 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.06 million, following the purchase of 1,128,345 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in CPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,752 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,642,450.

During the first quarter, Divisar Capital Management LLC added a 875,000 position in CPS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.84%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $5.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CPS holdings by -55.70% and now holds 1.18 million CPS shares valued at $5.9 million with the lessened -1.49 million shares during the period.