Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) closed Monday at $15.77 per share, down from $16.65 a day earlier. While Aris Water Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -5.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 14, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) recommending Outperform. A report published by CapitalOne on March 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ARIS. Citigroup also rated ARIS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 17, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on November 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARIS, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Raymond James’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for ARIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

The current dividend for ARIS investors is set at $0.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARIS is recording an average volume of 512.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.89%, with a loss of -25.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.78, showing growth from the present price of $15.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aris Water Solutions Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ARIS has decreased by -0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,538,654 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.34 million, following the sale of -15,542 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in ARIS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 130,869 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,985,850.

During the first quarter, Federated Global Investment Manag added a 635,000 position in ARIS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.80%, now holding 1.77 million shares worth $29.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alyeska Investment Group LP decreased its ARIS holdings by -12.45% and now holds 1.42 million ARIS shares valued at $23.66 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period.