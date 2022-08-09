A share of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) closed at $0.24 per share on Monday, up from $0.23 day before. While AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRX fell by -80.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.25 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.82% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2020, Credit Suisse Downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) to Underperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 11, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ACRX. B. Riley FBR initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ACRX, as published in its report on April 24, 2019. Credit Suisse’s report from February 15, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ACRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 90.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACRX is registering an average volume of 2.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.46%, with a gain of 20.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rock Springs Capital Management L’s position in ACRX has increased by 0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,329,202 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.54 million, following the purchase of 3,300 additional shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP made another increased to its shares in ACRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.35%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 87,407 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,808,993.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -1,625,955 position in ACRX. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 12960.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.59%, now holding 2.19 million shares worth $0.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ACRX holdings by 8.92% and now holds 1.07 million ACRX shares valued at $0.26 million with the added 87506.0 shares during the period. ACRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.80% at present.