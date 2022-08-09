A share of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) closed at $3.82 per share on Monday, up from $3.76 day before. While Genius Sports Limited has overperformed by 1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI fell by -78.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.14 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.65% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Outperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 24, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GENI. UBS also rated GENI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 11, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GENI, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Needham’s report from June 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for GENI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Genius Sports Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GENI is registering an average volume of 1.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.13%, with a gain of 42.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.31, showing growth from the present price of $3.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Caledonia’s position in GENI has decreased by -0.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,307,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.19 million, following the sale of -170,000 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in GENI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -87,726 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,300,746.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, added a 12,452 position in GENI. Granahan Investment Management, L purchased an additional 2.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 71.82%, now holding 4.95 million shares worth $11.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its GENI holdings by 2.83% and now holds 3.75 million GENI shares valued at $8.45 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.00% at present.