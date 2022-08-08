Currently, CinCor Pharma Inc.’s (CINC) stock is trading at $38.68, marking a gain of 64.95% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is 26.16% below its 52-week high of $30.66 and 197.54% above its 52-week low of $13.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.59% below the high and +103.73% above the low.

CINC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.48, resulting in an 2.73 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.75 in simple terms.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC): Earnings History

If we examine CinCor Pharma Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.5, slashing the consensus of -$0.5. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.5 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.5. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.62% of shares. A total of 85 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 90.51% of its stock and 101.26% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holding total of 5.57 million shares that make 14.78% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 209.0 million.

The securities firm 5AM Venture Management, LLC holds 4.34 million shares of CINC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 11.50%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 162.64 million.

An overview of CinCor Pharma Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC) traded 160,120 shares per day, with a moving average of $24.16 and price change of +19.87. With the moving average of $20.05 and a price change of +25.23, about 153,782 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CINC’s 100-day average volume is 165,444 shares, alongside a moving average of $20.11 and a price change of +17.96.