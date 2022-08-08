The share price of Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) rose to $8.60 per share on Friday from $7.66. While Revlon Inc. has overperformed by 12.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REV fell by -26.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.65 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.56% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2017, Jefferies started tracking Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) recommending Hold. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on November 09, 2009, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for REV.

Analysis of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Revlon Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and REV is recording an average volume of 18.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 44.93%, with a gain of 92.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing decline from the present price of $8.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revlon Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mittleman Investment Management L’s position in REV has increased by 1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,368,181 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.42 million, following the purchase of 18,485 additional shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Cor made another decreased to its shares in REV during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,007,869.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -74,989 position in REV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1599.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.35%, now holding 0.46 million shares worth $2.51 million. REV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.70% at present.