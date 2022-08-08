Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) marked $0.58 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.50. While Ebang International Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 16.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EBON fell by -76.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.10 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.96% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 316.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 1.84M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EBON stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.61%, with a gain of 17.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ebang International Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EBON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EBON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in EBON has increased by 6.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,067,027 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.03 million, following the purchase of 301,548 additional shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in EBON during the first quarter, downing its stake by -21.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -530,964 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,887,745.

During the first quarter, Rafferty Asset Management LLC subtracted a -189,219 position in EBON. Marshall Wace LLP purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 204.37%, now holding 0.65 million shares worth $0.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, BetaShares Capital Ltd. increased its EBON holdings by 1.74% and now holds 0.54 million EBON shares valued at $0.22 million with the added 9310.0 shares during the period. EBON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.39% at present.